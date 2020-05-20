|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Theresa Alice Gajewski Black, 89, of Chesnee, SC, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home. Born July 16, 1930, in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances Grabowska Gajewski and widow of Louis John Black.
Mrs. Black was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg and retired from Fast Fare Convenience Store and Spartan Bakery.
Survivors include her children, John L. Black (Cathy) of Campobello, SC, Donald R. Black (Marie) of Fountain Inn, SC, Richard E. Black and Patricia B. Lawson, both of Spartanburg, SC; and Marie B. Steadman (Tommy) of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, Jason Godfrey, Jessica Bailey, Amy B. Hudson,
Seth Black, Sean Black, Dustin Lawson, Jason Swaney, and Jennifer Steadman; and great-grandchildren, Parker and Toby Bailey, Mason Hudson, and Laylon Steadman.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by The Rev. Brad Atkins. Visitation will be at the graveside.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 20, 2020