Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery,
797 Old Georgia Road,
Moore, SC
Theresa (Lancaster) Collier


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa (Lancaster) Collier Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Theresa Lancaster Collier, 91, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at White Oak at North Grove. Born September 14, 1927 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Luke and Ruth Lands Lancaster, and the widow of Clarence Collier.
Theresa was the bookkeeper for Collier Auto Service. She was an avid bowler in local and state tournaments.
Survivors include her daughter, Janice Smith (Craig) of Pinehurst, NC; her son, Bobby Collier (Tracey) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Brett Smith (Robin) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Michele Smith of Myrtle Beach, SC, Robert Collier of Spartanburg, SC; great grandsons, Darren Smith of Benson, NC, Dylan Smith of Cary, NC, and Conner Smith of Cary, NC. She was also predeceased by a son, Jeff Collier and five siblings.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 PM Monday, March 11, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, 797 Old Georgia Road, Moore, SC 29369, conducted by The Rev. Donald Gibson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to Halcyon Hospice, 300 E. Henry Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
