FLORENCE, SC-Theresa Brooks Prince, 49, of Florence, SC, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House. Born November 26, 1969, in Sumter, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dr. David H. Prince Sr. and Jennie Cox Prince. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg.
Survivors include her brother, David Prince (Charlee) of Forsyth, MT; uncle, Phillip Prince of South Carolina; and many loving cousins.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Bill Cox.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 121 Executive Center Drive #138, Columbia, SC 29210.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 10, 2019