Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Presbyterian Church
393 E Main St
Spartanburg, SC 29302
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa (Brooks) Prince


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa (Brooks) Prince Obituary
FLORENCE, SC-Theresa Brooks Prince, 49, of Florence, SC, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House. Born November 26, 1969, in Sumter, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dr. David H. Prince Sr. and Jennie Cox Prince. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg.
Survivors include her brother, David Prince (Charlee) of Forsyth, MT; uncle, Phillip Prince of South Carolina; and many loving cousins.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Bill Cox.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 121 Executive Center Drive #138, Columbia, SC 29210.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.