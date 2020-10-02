SPARTANBURG, SC- Mr. Therlon Joyner peacefully transitioned on September 24, 2020.
A Celebration of the Blessed Life of Therlon Joyner will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hetitage Chapel of Greenlawn Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC. Entombment will follow in The Greenlawn Mausoleum. The Reverend Dr. George
Ashford will officiate.
On Friday, October 2, 2020, from 7:00- 8:00 p.m. Visitation with a Musicsl Tribute to Therlon Joyner will be held at The John Stinson Woodward
Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard Street, Spartanburg,
SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.