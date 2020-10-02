1/1
Therlon Joyner
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mr. Therlon Joyner peacefully transitioned on September 24, 2020.
A Celebration of the Blessed Life of Therlon Joyner will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hetitage Chapel of Greenlawn Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC. Entombment will follow in The Greenlawn Mausoleum. The Reverend Dr. George
Ashford will officiate.
On Friday, October 2, 2020, from 7:00- 8:00 p.m. Visitation with a Musicsl Tribute to Therlon Joyner will be held at The John Stinson Woodward
Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard Street, Spartanburg,
SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
J.W. WOODWARD Funeral Home
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hetitage Chapel of Greenlawn Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
J.W. WOODWARD Funeral Home
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
Mr Joyner the only thing I can say about you is that you always treated me like a brother and sometimes closer than a brother! I know you will continue with that music in Heaven,with that large piano and you singing! Thanks for your friendship throughout the many years,plus Highland School!
Willie E Browning St
Friend
October 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. TJ We will love you and miss you always.
Lashes G. Shular & family
Friend
