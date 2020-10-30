1/1
Theron Otis Coker
1923 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Theron Otis Coker, 97, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born August 14, 1923 in Spartanburg, SC, he was a son of the late Frank and Elsie Mae Coker. T.O. was reunited in Heaven with his late wife of 50 years, Edith King Coker. He was a longtime member of Arkwright Baptist Church, the Glendale Masonic Lodge, and the Spartanburg Shrine Club. T.O honorably served his country and retired from the US Army and Army National Guard after many years. He was employed with Rhymer & Littlejohn Equipment, Pierce Motor Ford Company, and Boyce Ransom Ford.
He is survived by his only daughter, Diane Coker Melton; three grandchildren, Michelle Melton (Kristi), Tonya Britt (Curt), and McCrea Melton; eleven great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Emily Gowan (Jerry) and Cheryl Chumley.
In addition to his parents and wife, T.O. was predeceased by his son in-law, Charles Melton; three sisters, Thelma McElrath, Martha Gibson, and Doris Beyda; and four brothers, Dewey, Lonell, Fred, and RC Coker.
The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the Halcyon Hospice Spartanburg Team. Not only did you show love and compassion to Mr. Coker (Daddy/Papa Sugar), but to all of us.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2nd, 2:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Shawn Kilpatrick.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Jay Horton
Friend
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darrin Baldinelli
Friend
October 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathies for you and your family!♥
Lorri & Wendell Thomas
Friend
October 30, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
