Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Boggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A.M. Boggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A.M. Boggs Obituary
Thomas A.M. Boggs died on January 18, 2020. Tam was born on January 19, 1950 to the late Marcus L. and Sarah A. M. Boggs. He was raised in Spartanburg, S.C., and graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1968, Wofford College in 1972 and the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1976.
He is survived by his wife, Janice C. Boggs; his three daughters, Sarah B. Barrett (Daniel), Rebecca B. Thome, and Anne B. Pressman (Scott); grandchildren Thomas Barrett, Jacob Barrett, Micah Barrett, Anna Thome, Ellie Pressman and Myer Pressman; brother L. Kennedy Boggs (Maureen) and sister Alice B. Lentz. He was predeceased by his brother, Marcus L. Boggs, Jr. and brother in law, Thomas N. Lentz.
A private memorial service will be held in Montreat, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Charleston at 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or 843-958-0930.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -