INMAN, SC- Thomas Earl "Tommy" Anderson, 75, of 280 Bobo Drive, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Lake Emory Post Acute Care, Inman, South Carolina. Tommy was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on March 6, 1944, a son of the late Ellis Jefferson Anderson and Virginia Rogers Anderson. He was a retired carpenter and an avid fisherman.
Tommy is survived by two sons, Dwayne Anderson and his wife, Donna, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; Ellis Anderson, of Inman, South Carolina; three sisters, Peggy Durham and her husband, James, of Greer, South Carolina; Mary Workman, of Inman, South Carolina; Shirley Jackson and her husband, Hugh, of Holly Springs, South Carolina; two brothers, Wayne Anderson and his wife, Barbara, of Inman, South Carolina; Gene Anderson and his wife, Jerri, of Inman, South Carolina. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Anderson was predeceased by four brothers, Bill, Bob, Jack and Ray Anderson and one great-grandson, Keegan Anderson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by Mr. Mike Ravan. A visitation will follow the service at the funeral home. The families are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
