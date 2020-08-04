1/1
Thomas Charles Black
COLUMBUS, NC- Thomas Charles Black, DMV, 74, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born February 21, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Dr. George D'Alton and Betty Collins Black. Dr. Black attended Denison University and was a 1973 graduate of Ohio State University with a degree in veterinary medicine. He practiced veterinary medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana and Middleburg, Virginia before moving to the Tryon, North Carolina area in the late 70's where he had an equine practice until his retirement. After retiring from his veterinary practice he continued his leather work business, Three Springs Tack Repair, offering tack repair and custom leather work specializing in custom hunt whips and other hunt appointments.
As avid horseman, he showed jumpers throughout the Midwest in the 60's.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet Howard Black; sister, Chris Wade(Tim) of Bowling Green, OH; children, Ashley Black(Jill) of Austin, TX, Charles Black of Dallas, TX, Meredith Little(David) of Brooklyn, MY, Jennifer Nodine(Lane Walker) of Landrum, SC; grandchildren, Caroline Little, Brooklyn, NY, Devin Walker, Mt. Pleasant, SC; nephews, Tripp Wade(Abby), and Michael Wade(Monica) of Chicago, IL.
Due to Covid 19 no services will be held. Memorials may be made to Foothills Humane Society, P.O. Box 985, Columbus, NC 28722 or Danny & Ron's Rescue, P. O. Box 604, Camden, SC 29021.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
