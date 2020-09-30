SPARTANBURG, SC- Thomas "TC" Colones, 66, of Spartanburg, SC, reared in Sumter, passed away Saturday evening, September 26, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father, John T. Colones, formerly Base Education Officer for Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, SC; and mother, Mary Lois Colones, who served her family and devoted her time to women's ministry for many years. Surviving are his brother Robert Colones (Deborah) of Florence, SC; and sister, Jean Ligon (Randolph) of Chester, SC and a host of friends and relatives who cared deeply for him and enjoyed his ever-pleasant nature.
Tommy served as an esteemed photojournalist for WSPA-TV, a CBS affiliate. He worked tirelessly to bring thousands of stories to life during his more than four decades at the TV station. He was called an "icon" in the newsroom, covering a wide variety of stories. One of his interviews was with the late CBS newsman Charles Kuralt who shared his love of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Tommy was a UNC graduate and a diehard Tarheel fan.
Upon graduation from UNC, Tommy walked into the WSPA-TV newsroom in Spartanburg, South Carolina in September of 1976 and never left. In 44 years, Tommy documented the world through the eyes of his camera. There was no one who worked harder or who was more talented for understanding the importance of video in telling a story than Tommy Colones. From the ranks of the CBS Newsroom in New York to the CBS News Desk in London, everyone knew Tommy and adored him. He covered world events, shoulder to shoulder with multiple U.S. Presidents, and treasured his interviews with the Reverend Billy Graham, and his son Franklin Graham. Tommy covered the Winter Olympics in Japan and was there for the bombing of the Summer Olympics in Atlanta. His videography won numerous awards, a handful of Emmy's and prestigious national awards for his series of reports in war-torn Northern Ireland, where he narrowly escaped a car bombing just hours before leaving the country.
Tommy supported the German/American foreign exchange Journalist program RIAS, founded by the Radio Television News Digital Association. (RTNDA) Each year he would host a German Journalist, giving them an eye opening peek at the world of TV News in the Carolinas and Georgia.
By far his passion was his love for Veterans. As the son of a career military Veteran, who served as a Marine in World War II, Tommy understood the pain and suffering that World War II Veterans endured, the unspoken words of the horrors and the demons that haunted them. He tirelessly listened to their stories and documented them all, especially D-Day Veterans. His annual trek to Normandy to pay his respects to D-Day Veterans became a God calling to help find the missing links, remembering those who still had open wounds and untold stories.
He travelled to Normandy for almost 30 years to pay his respects and became known by the countrymen and women of France and beyond as the "Mayor of Normandy".
An outpouring of love from his fellow colleagues, friends and officials sum it up best, you will never meet a kinder hearted, caring and friendlier person than Tommy Colones. He viewed his work as a mission and life as a duty to honor and obey, his moral compass was steadfast, and it never strayed. He probably didn't realize the thousands of lives he touched around the world, now his mission is complete.
A private service, due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. It will be live streamed on the Station WSPA Facebook page for those who want to attend virtually. A recorded version will be posted after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The World War II Foundation, 344 Main St., South Kingstown, RI 02879.
