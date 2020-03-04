|
PAULINE, SC- Thomas David Hartsoe, 70, of Pauline, SC, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at White Oak at North Grove-Spartanburg, SC. Born March 16, 1949, in Jefferson, NC, he was the son of the late Henry and Vivian Little Hartsoe.
A member of Friendship Baptist Church, Mr. Hartsoe was a former deacon and chairman of the Buildings and Grounds Committee. He enjoyed handy- work and loved helping his grandchildren fix anything broken. He was also a collector of John Deere and Ford equipment. David attended Forsyth Technical School. A Teamster, he was employed as a local driver for over 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Joyce Gore Hartsoe; children, Jimmy Hartsoe (Terri) of Boiling Springs, SC and Lori Sumner (Mack) of Pauline, SC; grandchildren, Cole Sumner, Emily Hartsoe, Jameson Hartsoe and Mackenzie Sumner; great-grandson, Jaxson Sumner; Anna and Allie who he loved as grandchildren; sisters, Wylene White (Kelly) of North Wilkesboro, NC and Kathy Marsh (Gary) of Jefferson, NC; former daughter-in-law, Cindy Hartsoe of Boiling Springs, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
Sincere thanks to Jennifer Caldwell for her compassionate and loving care.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church, by The Rev. Monty King and The Rev. Brian P. Harris. Burial will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens, 3470 US Hwy 221 N, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 830 Friendship Church Road, Pauline, SC 29374; or Milestones Church, 889 Simuel Road, Spartanburg, SC 2930l.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2020