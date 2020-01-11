Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Bellview Baptist Church
901 Bellview Road
Woodruff, SC
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Bellview Baptist Church
901 Bellview Road
Woodruff, SC
Thomas Edwin "Eddie" Huckaby Obituary
WOODRUFF- Thomas Edwin "Eddie" Huckaby, 75, of 134 Phillips Road passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Pelham Medical Center.
A native of Trenton, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Lloyd Edwin Huckaby and Pat Thomas Thackston. He was the retired former owner of Water's Tire in Woodruff. He attended the Citadel, Lees-McRae College and also attended Bellview Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Jane Phillips Meeks Huckaby of the home; two daughters, Christie Wilbanks of Simpsonville and Heather Meeks of Woodruff; two grandchildren, Kelsey Wilbanks of New York, New York and Cassie Patterson of Woodruff. He was first married to the late Elaine Chaffin Huckaby.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church by Rev. Carey Caldwell.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bellview Baptist Church Building Fund, 901 Bellview Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 11, 2020
