Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg
Visitation
Following Services
Thomas F. "Tommy" Bradley


1944 - 2019
Thomas F. "Tommy" Bradley Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Thomas F. Bradley "Tommy", 75, of Spartanburg, SC, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born March 12, 1944, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Thomas "Bub" Bradley and Annie Kimbrell Bradley.
Tommy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He was retired from W. N. Kirkland.
Surviving are a daughter, Jan Arthur (Rick), and grandchildren, Zach, Leigh Ann, Ross, and Isaac Arthur, all of Union, SC; sisters, Mary Henderson (Bob) of Lyman, SC and Sarah Miller (Alan) of Duncan, SC; sister-in-law, Brenda Bradley of Spartanburg, SC; lifelong best friend, Jerry Gibson of Spartanburg, SC; and a large extended family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Bradley; and brother, James "Jimmy" Bradley.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.,
Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Dr. Aulbrey Calvert. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
