SPARTANBURG, SC- Thomas Glenn Bright, 71, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Arizona. Born May 26, 1947, in Covington, KY, he was the son of the late Col. Glenn Herman Bright and Gertrude Inman Bright.
Survivors include his sons, Edward Bright and family and Jonathan Jackson Bright, all of Spartanburg, SC and Eric Bright of Charlotte, NC; and granddaughter, Ella Bright.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
