ROEBUCK - Thomas Howard Wingo, 96, husband of the late Ollie Tench Wingo passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Born April 28, 1924, in Roebuck, SC, he was the son of the late Charlie V. and Altonia L. Wingo. Mr. Wingo graduated from Roebuck High School. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Roebuck, SC. He also was a member of the Hejaz Shriners.
Mr. Wingo was a WWII veteran. He served in the US Army and fought at the Battle of the Bulge. Thomas loved his country and was proud to serve. Mr. Wingo retired as service manager at Benson Chrysler in Greer, SC.
Thomas was a wonderful person who had many friends and had a love for cars. He was always willing to help them at all times.
Mr. Wingo is survived by a stepson Roger Tench and his wife June of Danielsville, GA., many nieces and nephews and special friend and longtime neighbor Christy Noll.
He was predeceased by his son, Thomas H. Wingo Jr., and sisters Helen W. Wilder, Shirley W. Bates, and Gloria W. Profitt and brothers Archie Wingo, Julian Wingo, and Boyd Wingo.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund; PO Box 229, Roebuck, SC 29376 or the American Cancer Society
; P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory