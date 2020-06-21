INMAN, SC- Thomas John "Tom" Koval, 73, of Inman, SC peacefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Debra Thompson Koval.
Mr. Koval was a native of Schnecksville, PA and a son of Mary R. Koval and the late Peter Koval. He was a graduate of Penn State and was retired as CFO with Patrick Yarns. He was a member of Westminster
Presbyterian Church, also was active in Habitat for Humanity in Gaston County, a member of the Woodfin Ridge Runners Golf Club and the Spartanburg Seniors Interclub.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Tim and Barbara Koval of Marietta, GA; Brandon and Jana Crowe of Boiling Springs; Kevin Crowe of Boiling Springs; daughter:
Diana Koval of Columbia, SC; brother: Bob Koval of Pennsylvania and sister: Susan Grol of Pennsylvania; and nine grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Westminister Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Services will follow at 4:00 o'clock officiated by Rev. Steve Wise.
Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family will be at the home.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Mr. Koval was a native of Schnecksville, PA and a son of Mary R. Koval and the late Peter Koval. He was a graduate of Penn State and was retired as CFO with Patrick Yarns. He was a member of Westminster
Presbyterian Church, also was active in Habitat for Humanity in Gaston County, a member of the Woodfin Ridge Runners Golf Club and the Spartanburg Seniors Interclub.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Tim and Barbara Koval of Marietta, GA; Brandon and Jana Crowe of Boiling Springs; Kevin Crowe of Boiling Springs; daughter:
Diana Koval of Columbia, SC; brother: Bob Koval of Pennsylvania and sister: Susan Grol of Pennsylvania; and nine grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Westminister Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Services will follow at 4:00 o'clock officiated by Rev. Steve Wise.
Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family will be at the home.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.