LANDRUM- Thomas Junior Plumley went to be with his Lord on March 18, 2019. Born October 17, 1934, in Landrum, SC, he was 84 years old. He was a dearly loved and cherished husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. His life made an eternal difference. He finished well.
A native of Landrum, SC, he was the son of the late James Thomas and Sis Elizabeth Pierce Plumley. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He was retired from Bigelow Sanford after many years.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Margaret Pace Plumley; a brother James Franklin Plumley ; and seven sisters Olvie P. Campbell, Grace P. Burrell Scroggs, Mary P. Bradley, Rosa P. Plumley, Correne P. Gosnell, Lou P. McClure and Doris P. Dill and two nephews Jerry Campbell and Eric Campbell and two nieces Sherry Plumley and Evelyn B. Waters.
He is survived by a sister, Darlene Plumley Brown; and eighteen nieces and nephews: Barbara B. Edwards, Frank Burrell, Larry Burrell, Wayne E. Bradley, Patricia B. Howard, Olvie B. Fuller, Sheila B. Hodak, Sandra P. Corn, Marie P. Holmes, Kathy G. Wofford, Gary Gosnell, Debbie M. Souther, Darla M. Gosnell, Charlene D. Key and Brian Dill, Austin Hyder, Angela B. Pike and Alison Barnette.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm on Thursday March 21, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Lynn Stewart and Rev. Bobby Pierce. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 826 Oak Grove Road, Landrum, SC 29356 or Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019