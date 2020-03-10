|
|
COLUMBIA, SC- Thomas ""TC"" Leon Nash, 64, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Born May 31, 1955 to Essie B. Nash Johnson; step-son of Broadus Johnson, Thomas was raised in the home of grandparents James ""Jim"" Nash and Ruthie Mae Dunlap Nash, who all predeceased him. Also, predeceasing Mr. Nash: Sister Barbra Ann Johnson; brothers Reginald ""Bulldog"" Nash and Veloy Johnson. Mr. Nash attended Jenkins Jr. High and was a graduate of Spartanburg High, a US Army veteran and worked for the USPS for many years.
Mr. Nash was survived by daughter, Thomasina (Stockton) Nash of Florida; three sons Zebadiah Pressley, Cedric (Krystal) Nash of Georgia and Thomas ""Tee"" Nash of Spartanburg; four grandchildren; sister Dorothy Johnson Jones; brothers James Nash, Carl Johnson, Broadus (Martha) Johnson, all of Spartanburg; great aunt Amanda Nash.
Greenlawn Memorial Mortuary of Columbia, SC was in charge of arrangements.
The Family of Thomas Nash
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2020