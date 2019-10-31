|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Thomas "Tommy" Michael Rudeen, 77, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born April 3, 1942, in Asheville, NC, he was the son of the late Paul Edward Rudeen and Sarah Parsons Rudeen and husband of the late Doris Sewell Rudeen.
Tommy was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He was an avid golfer, pilot and flight instructor, certified scuba diver and instructor, and a devoted Clemson fan. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, a Deacon, a Stephen Minister, 32nd Degree Mason and member of Glendale Mason Lodge #271 AFM. Tommy enjoyed serving others and that was evident in his work at the Soup Kitchen in its infancy at 2nd Presbyterian and most recently the mission trips he took to Haiti with First Presbyterian. He was the founder of Service Electric Co., Co-Owner of DDT Construction, DDT Investments and Loving Care Daycare with his late wife; and owner of Aviation Management. He developed Tymberbrook Subdivision in Lyman alongside his wife of 52 years.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Donna Rudeen Mills and her husband Kevin of Spartanburg, SC; a grandson, Brett Frady and his wife Chelsea of Pacolet, SC; two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Charlotte Frady, of Pacolet, SC; sister-in-law, Evelyn Rudeen Herman of Waxhaw, NC; special friend, Doris Hammett of Boiling Springs, SC and her loving family. He will also be missed by his devoted Welsh Corgie and king of the house, Buddy. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Paul Rudeen, Jr.
Visitation will be 12:45-1:45 PM Friday, November 1, 2019, in the Perrin Room at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, with funeral services following in the church at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Tom Evans. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
