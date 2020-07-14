Thomas (Tom) Mitchell Nesbit, 66, 60 Brown's Lane, Hartwell, GA passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a brave four-year fight with esophageal cancer. He was the son of the late Thomas and Mona Mitchell Nesbit. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Debra Stephens Nesbit, children Emily Nesbit, M.D., Stephen Arnold (Britni), grandchildren Phen and Nolan, Rae Anne Nesbit, Destin Chappelle, Shana, Angel, Aiden, and Gloria.

Loving brother to Gary Nesbit (Martha) of Savannah, GA, and Greg Nesbit (Carol) of Statesboro, GA.

Cherished Uncle to Zack (Mary), Gina (Chris), Emory (Anna Wells), Holly (Bill), and Hank and Molly Stephens.

Tom was born in Reynoldsville, PA and moved with his parents and two brothers to Statesboro, Georgia when he was a preschooler. He graduated from Statesboro High School before attending Georgia Southern University. Tom enjoyed a successful career with both Hi-buys and, most recently, as a Vice President of Operations with Parsons Corporation for the last 22 years.

Tom, also affectionately called Tommy, Mr. T and just plain T, performed every activity with gusto. You couldn't help but smile and laugh when T was around. He was loud and passionate when enjoying the company of others. Whether he was listening to music, managing his work team, driving his beloved tri-toon on Lake Hartwell, grilling his famous brisket or pork shoulder, cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels, enjoying a well-mixed Canadian club, telling stories of his life's adventures, cleaning the countertops, or organizing anything, T was 'all in'. Likewise, when it came to being a partner to wife Debra, and a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Tom knew only one way – total devotion. Tom loved everyone and, in turn, he was cherished by everyone he met.

In 2012 Tom and Debra purchased their dream lake home in Hartwell, GA, and hosted many family gatherings and barbeques and made new life-long friends. He cherished his sunset cruises after a long week of work, his family will forever remember him navigating his beloved boat.

In 2016 Tom was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Despite the pain and challenges he faced he fought the disease with vigor and remained upbeat, optimistic and grateful for every day. He continued to work up until his death and as always, fully supported Debra in her career, he supported and cheered Emily through medical school and saw her graduate from Medical College of Georgia and become a doctor, one of the proudest moments of his life. The day before his death his most recent grandchild Nolan Mitchell arrived, and though he will never meet him, he will carry his name.

We will miss his sense of humor and contagious laugh for a lifetime.

Funeral service for the family will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors with the burial to be at Nancy Hart Memorial Park. The family will hold a viewing and visitation from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm just prior to the service. Social distancing is to be observed. The funeral service will be available on the Coile and Hall's Facebook page and will be posted on their website. Donations may be made in his honor to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors

333 E. Johnson Street

Hartwell, Georgia 30643



