SPARTANBURG, SC- Poplar Springs Fire Chief Thomas Carl "Tommy" Norris, 55, of Spartanburg, SC, husband of Donna Praytor Norris, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends. Born February 22, 1965, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of Emmadeane Holder Norris of Boiling Springs, SC and the late George William "Bill" Norris, Sr.
Chief Norris began his career in the fire service as a volunteer at North Spartanburg Fire Department in 1978 in the Junior Firefighter Program. After graduating from Boiling Springs High School, Tommy served six years in the U. S. Navy as a corpsman. After his military service, he returned to Spartanburg and began what would be a long career in the firefighting and EMS fields.
Tommy served in ever increasing roles of responsibility that included Captain with North Spartanburg Fire Department where he was also selected as Firefighter of the Year, Union County EMS as Assistant Director, and Pelham Batesville Fire Department as Assistant Chief. As Chief, he served with Lake Cunningham Fire Department, Charleston County's Awendaw Fire Department and most recently Poplar Springs Fire Department.
Tommy was elected by his peers to serve as president of the Spartanburg County Fire Chief's Association and as the 69th president of the South Carolina State Firefighters Association.
Tommy was a very active member of Beaumont Baptist Church where he served in several capacities: AWANA, VBS, Sunday School teacher, soundboard operator, and on numerous committees.
Tommy was a devoted husband, father, Pop, and was a friend to everyone he met.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Matt Norris and wife Chelsey of Moore, SC; grandsons, Liam and Luca; his brother, Billy Norris (Sheri) of Spartanburg, SC; and his sister, Jeanette Alderman (Steve) of Inman, SC.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon Saturday, July 18, 2020, at First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Hwy., Spartanburg, SC 29316, by The Rev. John Lee, The Rev. John Cox, and Chief Phil Jolley of Pelham Batesville Fire Department. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaumont Baptist Church, 945 Beaumont Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29303, online at www.beaumontbaptist.org/donations/.
