1/1
Thomas R. Cathcart
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Thomas "Tom" Riley Cathcart, 87, of Spartanburg, SC died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was born May 21, 1933 in Spartanburg, a son to the late Warren R. and Teresa Merling Cathcart, and was married to the late Mina Ayers Cathcart.
Tom was a veteran of the US Navy and was retired from Beverage Air Corporation.
Tom is survived by daughters, Lynne Dowdie (Chuck) of Memphis, TN and Terry Galloway (William) of Charleston, SC; a son, Paul Cathcart (Robin) of Pacolet; 7 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Coughlin (Dr. Dennis Coughlin, Jr.). He was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Cathcart, Jr.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved