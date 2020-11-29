SPARTANBURG, SC- Thomas "Tom" Riley Cathcart, 87, of Spartanburg, SC died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was born May 21, 1933 in Spartanburg, a son to the late Warren R. and Teresa Merling Cathcart, and was married to the late Mina Ayers Cathcart.
Tom was a veteran of the US Navy and was retired from Beverage Air Corporation.
Tom is survived by daughters, Lynne Dowdie (Chuck) of Memphis, TN and Terry Galloway (William) of Charleston, SC; a son, Paul Cathcart (Robin) of Pacolet; 7 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Coughlin (Dr. Dennis Coughlin, Jr.). He was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Cathcart, Jr.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
