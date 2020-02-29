Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
790 SC-417,
Moore, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
790 SC-417
Moore, SC
Thomas Randall "Randy" Burnett


1957 - 2020
Thomas Randall "Randy" Burnett Obituary
CONWAY, SC- Mr. Randy Burnett went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on the morning of February 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born June 3, 1957, he was the son of Mr. Thomas P. Burnett and the late Earline Effler Burnett of Duncan, SC.
He is survived by his loving wife, Juanita Burnett for 19 years. He is also survived by his children: Chase (Charlie) Nash, Christy (John) Olsen, Chris (Michelle) Mathis, Cameron (Amy) Freeman and Carman (Joey) Hendrix. Grandchildren: Ty, Lexi, Pedo, Nelson, Gracie, Jacob, Lydia, Mara, Cole, Vincent, Gabriella, Giuliana, Carissa, Cristian, JC, AJ, Gabe, and Jackson. Great grandchildren: Emersyn, Brooklynn, Asher, August, Anders and Aiden. Sister: Karen (Barry) Bridwell.
Randy was a born-again Christian since accepting Jesus as an early age. He was a member of North Conway Baptist Church in Conway. Prior to his devotion to North Conway, he served the Lord by running the sound system for the youth program at the ROCK church in Conway, SC.
He attended James F. Byrnes High School and the University of South Carolina. He was a career electronics technician, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He had a love of the beach that brought him to Conway, SC, where he enjoyed taking his boat out on the waterway. Other passions and talents include playing his many bass guitars, being his family's "master chef" and woodworking.
Receiving of family and friends will begin at 2:00 pm on March 1 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 790 SC-417, Moore, SC 29369, with funeral services following at 3:00 pm. Reverend Joey Burnett will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Allan Harmon, Jeff Douglas, Pedo Freeman, Ronnie Horn, Jeff Burnett and Jimmy Atz.
Condolences may be made to www.striblingfuneralhome.net.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 29, 2020
