INMAN, SC- Thomas Ray Morris, 74, of 225 Wedgewood Road, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at his residence. Ray was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on October 27, 1946, a son of the late Thomas Ray Morris, Sr. and Lizzie Johnson Morris. He was the husband of Dianne McQueen Morris.Mr. Morris was a 1965, graduate of Chapman High School, a United Sates Army veteran, a member of Masonic Lodge #201, where he was a Master Mason for fifty years, and a member of American Legion Post #45. Ray was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and a retired engineer from Honeywell Aerospace.In addition to his wife, Mr. Morris is survived by a daughter, Tracie Morris Easler and her husband, Steve, of Chesnee, South Carolina; a son, Travis Morris and his husband, John Montenegro, of Orlando, Florida; three grandchildren, Justin Shay Easler, Holden Ray Easler and Emily Grace Easler; and two brothers, Leon Johnson and his wife, Carolyn, of Inman, South Carolina, and Wayne Morris and his wife, Rita, of Inman, South Carolina.Visitation will be held 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Chapel, conducted by, Rev. Gary Byrd. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Inman, South Carolina. The family is at their residence.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory