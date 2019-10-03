|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Thomas Sumter Miller Jr. "Rosebud", 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 13, 1927, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Thomas Sumter and Maza Leila Horton Miller.
A 1944 graduate of Spartanburg High School and U. S. Navy Seabees veteran of World War II, Mr. Miller was a member of Central United Methodist Church. He retired from Southern Bell and Bell South after 40 years of service and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was also a member of Spartanburg County School District 6 School Board 1987-1999, a life-member of Spartan Masonic Lodge #70, Scottish Rite and Hejaz Shrine and Hillbilly Clan #2. He received the 32nd Degree KCCH, the rank and decoration of Knight, Commander of the Court of Honor in the Scottish Rite.
Survivors include his wife and the joy of his life for 50 years, Mary Louise Hutchison Miller; brother, Odus J. Miller (Shirley) of Morristown, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, John W. Miller.
Visitation will be 12:00 noon-1:30 PM Friday, October 4, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church, with funeral services and Masonic Rites following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. John Ropp. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rite Care of SC (Speech & Hearing Clinic), PO Box 5851, Spartanburg, SC 29304; Spartan Lodge 70, PO Box 2474, Spartanburg, SC 29304; Central United Methodist Church, 233 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or a .
