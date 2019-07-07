|
|
MOORE, SC- Thomas Finch Turner, 84, of 1771 Old Switzer Road passed away at his residence on July 5th. He was the son of the late Thomas Madison "Matt" and Ruby Finch Turner and the husband of Iris Turner. He was a member of Switzer First Baptist Church, Bethel Masonic Lodge, Hejaz Shrine Temple, Scottish Rites, Woodruff VFW, American Legion and a US Army Veteran. He attended the University of SC. He was the Owner/Operator of T.F. Turner Trucking and a farmer.
Survivors in addition to his wife include a son Thomas Turner (Jo) of Moore, two Step-sons Jerry Mitchell (Tina) of Union, Todd Mitchell of Joanna, stepdaughter Crystal Griffith of Moore, sister Martha Garrett of Mauldin, brother Donald Turner (Kay) of Lebanon, Tennessee, sister-in-law Jane Turner of Woodruff, brother-in-law Harold Reynolds of Sumter, three grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and ten step-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by a son, Mark Turner; Sister Peggy Reynolds; brother Dickie Turner; and brother-in-law Billy Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis Tennessee 38015-3678.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 1:00pm to 1:45pm at Switzer First Baptist Church, followed by Masonic Rites Bethel Lodge 112. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm with Rev. George McDowell officiating.
Interment will be held at Switzer First Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.
E-Condolences may be sent online www.yarboroughmortuary.com
JK Yarborough Mortuary, 1225 Cross Anchor Hwy., Woodruff, SC 29388
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 7, 2019