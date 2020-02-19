|
CLINTON, SC- Thomas Walter Edwards III, 50, born February 10, 1970, in Spartanburg, SC passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Hospice House of Laurens County.
Tommy (T.W.) graduated from Spartanburg High in 1988. He was a graduate of Abraham Baldwin College and Horry Georgetown Tech. Tommy loved being outdoors, which led him to a career in land brokerage with Hendricks & Co.
Tommy is the son of Dorothy Ballew Edwards (Dotty) of Mt. Pleasant, formerly Spartanburg and the late Thomas Walter Edwards, Jr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Dawn Edwards Baker and her son, Thomas of Mt. Pleasant. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Wilson Baker. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Hall Edwards and loving former wife Laura of Spartanburg. Tommy was loved by many grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tommy had an infectious smile and never met a stranger. He loved the great outdoors and all it entailed including golf, skiing, duck hunting, and his favorite spring sport wild turkey hunting.
The family would like to thank Tommy's loving church family, First Presbyterian of Clinton and the Reverend Dr. Jeri Parris Perkins as well as Hospice of Laurens County for their wonderful care.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, by The Reverend Dr. Jeri Parris Perkins. Family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, 410 East Carolina Avenue, Clinton, SC 29325; or the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind, 355 Cedar Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
