SPARTANBURG, SC- Thomas Walter Garrett, 70, of Spartanburg, SC died Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home. Born June 30, 1948 in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Kenneth William Schubach, Sr. and Ruth Emma Garrett Shubach.
A U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Garrett was awarded with the National Defense Service Medal, 1 O/S Bar, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Expert Rifle M-14, Combat Infantryman Badge (1st award), Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Tommy was a former employee of Arrow Automotive, Harrell Automotive, and Leigh Fibers. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his son, Robert Tessnear (Mari) of Inman, SC; his grandchildren, Angela, Blake, and Nyssa, of Spartanburg County, SC; sisters, Frances Rogers of Boiling Springs, SC; Carla Nardi (Vince) of Durham, NC; Margie Thomason of Spartanburg, SC; Pat Burress of Inman, SC; and brother, Kenny Schubach (Pam) of Woodruff, SC.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
