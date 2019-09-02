|
MOORE, SC- Thomas William "Bill" Little, 64, of Moore, SC, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his home. Born June 14, 1955, in Concord, NC, he was the son of Dorothy Ritchie Campbell of Concord, NC and the late Wade Little, Sr.
A 1973 graduate of Concord High School, Mr. Little loved his family. He was a Dale Earnhardt, Sr. fan and enjoyed working at his job as a salesman with Dave Edwards Toyota.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his children, Brittney Brown (Charles) of Jonesville, SC and Nicholas Little of Moore, SC; brothers and sisters, Wade Little, Jr., Becky Blackwell (Talmadge), Babs Hinson (Darrell), and Scott Campbell, all of Concord, NC; nieces and nephews, David, Kim, Darren, Sasha, and Brandi; and his beloved dog, Sir Snow Blizzard the Great.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM-12:15 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 12:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Edward Pressley and Mr. Scott Barnes. Burial will be in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Rd., Moore, SC 29369.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to – Donate, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the family residence.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 2, 2019