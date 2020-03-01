Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church

Thruman White Cecil, Jr.


1940 - 2020
Thruman White Cecil, Jr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Thruman White Cecil, Jr., 80, husband of Virginia Slay Cecil, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Born January 25, 1940 in Spartanburg, SC, Chip was a son of the late Thurman White Cecil, Sr. and Constance Waters Cecil. He was a graduate of Sewanee Military Academy and attended Georgia Tech. Chip honorably served his country in the US Air Force before joining the family business, Cecil Construction, where he became Vice President and Owner. Chip was an avid golfer and loved the outdoors. He was a member of Club Limited, a hunting club, which enabled him to hunt and fish all over the world. Chip was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his wife, Virginia, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer C. Waldrop and her husband, Hank; two grandchildren, J. C. and Nicole Waldrop; a sister in-law, Nancy Cecil; and several nieces and nephews.
Chip was predeceased by his brother, Pat Cecil; and his sister, Lynn C. Page.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 2:45PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM officiated by Reverend Dale Rawlings.
In remembrance of Chip, memorials may be made to Gibbs Cancer Center, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, P O Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to Spartanburg Gun Club, P O Box 779, Whitestone, SC 29386.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
