GREENVILLE- Dr. Tierce (Ted) Riley Machen, Jr. died on August 11, 2019 at his home in Greenville, SC.
He was born on February 23, 1923 in Greenville, SC to Nancy Felicia Callahan Machen and Tierce Riley Machen, Sr. and grew up at 215 Perry Ave. He graduated Furman University and received his DDS degree from Emory University. Dr. Machen was a dentist in Lyman, SC for 34 years. He was well known and respected in his dental practice and for his leadership in the local Boy Scouts, teaching merit badge classes for many years. His avid love of family was foremost in his life, which included pursuing a new hobby with each child. He loved golf, fishing and gardening, which was a gift shared with all. He enjoyed restoring classic cars and served as President of the South Carolina Mercedes Benz Car Club. For many years he was an active member of Wellford Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, choir member and experienced the rewards of helping others.
Captain Ted Machen, after receiving a pilot's license to fly at age 16, later served as a Pilot with the 5th Air Force, 317th troop carrier group, 41st Squadron of the Army Air Corps. He flew troop drop missions in New Guinea and the Philippines. During the Corregidor drop he lost an engine to ground fire but landed safely at his home base. After the war, acting as Commanding Officer of the 41st, he supervised the transfer of the Squadron to Seoul, Korea from Okinawa. Recognized for outstanding service to his country October 18, 2013, he was awarded a troop carrier commemorative medal by the 436 Airlift Wing and Air Mobility Command Museum, Dover Delaware.
He is survived by four children and spouses, Tierce Riley Machen, III. and wife, Kathy of Decatur, AL, Edmund Hammond Machen and wife, Lorraine of Charlotte, NC, Margaret Gwendolyn Machen Cook of
Charlotte, NC and James Robert Machen and wife, Debra of Charlotte, NC; one brother, Robert Henley Machen and his wife, Lois Machen; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephew and cousins as well as a special friend, dear Bettina Hensinger. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Mary Ella Hammond Machen and three sisters, Iris Machen Holmes, Elizabeth Machen and Jean Machen Poole.
Visitation will be held at Rolling Green Village Center (where he and Mary Ella moved in 1995) in the
Palmetto Room, 1 Hoke Smith Blvd, Greenville SC, 2:00 pm to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. to celebrate the life of Tierce Riley Machen, Jr. Reverend
David Newton will preside.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Wellford on Aster Street in Wellford, SC, behind Wellford
Baptist Church on August 25 at 5:00 pm. Reverend David Newton will preside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Wellford Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 96, Wellford SC 29385 or a .
