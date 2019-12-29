|
|
Enoree- Timothy Wade Akers, age 56, passed away at his home on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Born in Radford, Virginia, he was the son of Henry Clay and Maude Gallimore Akers.
He was a construction worker with "A Grade Above Others" Company and attended Unity Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Debora Drenkhahn Akers of the home; two sons, Jared Akers of Enoree and Jonathan Akers of Texas; one step-son, Jacky Yopp of Enoree; two step-daughters, Misty Young and Ashley Pullian both of Enoree; three brothers, Frank Akers and Jerry Gallimore both of Virginia and Billy Akers of NC; one sister, Alice Clinton of Enoree and fourteen grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in by a son, Joshua Akers.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Forest Hills Funeral Home.
No service arrangements are scheme at this time.
The family is at the home.
wwwforesthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019