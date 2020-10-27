ROEBUCK- Timmie "Tim" K. Lee, 61, died Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Tim was born on June 7, 1959 to Nell McCraw Lee and the late Jack Clifton Lee. He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School class of 1977 and Spartanburg Technical College. Tim was a homebuilder having started his career with Ivey & Lee Construction and later starting his own company, Tim K. Lee Construction. He was a Mason, Lone Oak Lodge #372 and an avid pilot.
In addition to his mother, Tim is survived by a brother, Jesse Lee; sister, Tori L. O'Conner (Neal); and his loving companion and girlfriend, Carol Perry. He also leaves behind his dog and best friend, Micky; nieces and nephews, Trent, Trish, Keri, and Jack.
He was predeceased by a brother, Jack C. Lee II.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society; 150 Dexter Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home.
