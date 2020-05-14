|
Spartanburg – Timna Smith Voyles, 83, wife of Ralph Voyles, died peacefully surrounded by her children on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Timmie was born in Greer, SC on October 10, 1936 to the late Paul William and Avo Greenway Smith. She attended Mars Hill University. Timmie was employed with School District 7 for many years and also worked for her dad at the family store, Smith & James. Over the years, she and Ralph have been avid supports of Spartanburg High School and Wofford College Athletics. Her family was always first and her selfless characteristics were admired by all. She was an active member of First Baptist Spartanburg for over 50 years where she attended the Mahaffey Sunday Class.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, she is survived by three sons, Chuck Voyles and his children Ryan and Jay (Mackenzie), Mark Voyles (Carol), Stephen Voyles (Ames) and their children Laney and Cely; a daughter, Anna Hodge (Russell) and their children Tradd and Susanna; two brothers, Mike Smith (Debbie), David Smith (Debbie); and one sister in-law, Elizabeth Smith.
Timmie was predeceased by a brother, Paul Smith.
A private burial will be held at Mt. View Cemetery, Greer.
In remembrance of Timmie, memorials may be made to Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health; 380 Serpentine Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or the .
