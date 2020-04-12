|
|
MOORESBORO, NC- Timothy Adam Parris, 23, of Mooresboro, NC passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born November 30, 1996, he was the son of Becky L. Parris of Mooresboro, NC and Edward T. Parris of Mooresboro, NC. He was a hydraulic equipment technician, a US Army National Guard Military Policeman and a Cherokee Creek Volunteer Fireman. He was a member of State Line Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Albert and Linda Hamrick and uncle, Jeff Hamrick.
The family will receive friends from 11:45 AM to 1:45 PM Monday, April 13, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at State Line Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kris Showen officiating.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2020