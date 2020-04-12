Home

Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
11:45 AM - 1:45 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
State Line Baptist Church Cemetery
Timothy Adam Parris


1996 - 2020
Timothy Adam Parris Obituary
MOORESBORO, NC- Timothy Adam Parris, 23, of Mooresboro, NC passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born November 30, 1996, he was the son of Becky L. Parris of Mooresboro, NC and Edward T. Parris of Mooresboro, NC. He was a hydraulic equipment technician, a US Army National Guard Military Policeman and a Cherokee Creek Volunteer Fireman. He was a member of State Line Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Albert and Linda Hamrick and uncle, Jeff Hamrick.
The family will receive friends from 11:45 AM to 1:45 PM Monday, April 13, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at State Line Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kris Showen officiating.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
