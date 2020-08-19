1/
Timothy Charles Padgett
GREENVILLE, SC- Timothy Charles Padgett, 71, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Olen Padgett, Jr. and Barbara Padgett and the husband of Josephine "Jo" Padgett of thirty-three years. He was of the Christian faith and was a faithful member of Peoples Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and greeter. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in Vietnam and received many awards, including The Purple Heart. He was in the retail and grocery business for many years, before retirement in 1997, he worked for Airborne Express.
Survivors also include a son, Timmy Padgett of Colorado; a daughter, Wendi Walker and husband, Toney; four grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Saphira, Joziah, Zoeriyah and Luniah Walker; a brother, Rev. Larry Padgett and wife, Bonnie; two sisters, Debbie Hines and Cathy Weeks.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 Peoples Baptist Church Rev. Larry Padgett officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to service. Interment will be held at Wood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Peoples Baptist Church, 310 Victor Ave Ext, Greer SC 29651.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Peoples Baptist Church
AUG
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Peoples Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
