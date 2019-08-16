|
|
COWPENS, SC- Timothy Darrell Vise, 66, of Cowpens passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Carrol and Joye Lawson Vise. He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of Cherokee Springs Masonic Lodge 135. Mr. Vise was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. He had a strong love for family and was a good, loving father and brother.
He is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Christian Kiesau (Star) of Virginia; one son, Timothy Jared Vise (Rachael) of Cowpens; a daughter, Katie Blackwell of Spartanburg; one brother, Kennon Vise (Karen); three sisters, Aletia Eubanks (Dan), Sharon Barnes and Marshia Heath; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. A Celebration of Life will follow in the Chapel at 7:00 pm with the Rev. Rick Taylor officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will be at their respective homes.
