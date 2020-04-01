|
CHESNEE, SC- Timothy Gregg "Tim" Churchill, 58, loving husband of Lisa Vickers Churchill, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Born January 16, 1962 in Michigan, he was a son of the late Harry Churchill and Sandra Churchill. He was employed with LSC Communications and attended Chesnee First Baptist Church. Tim loved being on the lake as "Captain" of his boat, loved hiking for waterfalls and places to explore. He loved the Beatles, the beach, spending time with his family and was an avid Chesnee Eagles fan. He and Lisa were always together as much as possible finding something to do and spending time together. He lived his life to the fullest everyday and always had a smile on his face.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife are his children, Kalyn Roark and husband David of Boiling Springs, Jada Churchill of Chesnee, Jesse and Jake Sperling both of Chesnee; brothers, David Churchill, Jeff Churchill and wife Julie all of Michigan; grandson, Jaxon Roark; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Lori Vickers, Lane Cash and husband Tim, Ronnie Vickers, Dennis Vickers and wife Vicki; nieces and nephews, Trevor, Tori and Talon Cash, Julie Vinesett and husband Jeff, Addie and Layla Vinesett, Hunter Rich, Sierra and Nichole Churchill.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Harris Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Dr. Gary Grogan officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of sister and brother, 221 Battleground Road, Chesnee, SC 29323.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2020