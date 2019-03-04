Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom New Life Apostolic Church
Funeral services for Timothy Harris, 58, will be held 2 pm. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Kingdom New Life Apostolic Church. He is survived by three sons, Trawn Bonds, Timothy Tolliver and Torey Geter; one daughter, Ayesha Wilson; ten grandchildren; five brothers, Ronnie (Gwen) Harris, Jimmy (Kim) Harris, Melvin (Brenda) Harris, Willie Lee (Mary) Harris and John (Dorothy) Bennett; and one sister, Sandra Harris (Boyce) Talley.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
