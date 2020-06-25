Timothy Jerome Bivings
Timothy Jerome Bivings, 67, of 1621 John B. White Sr. Blvd, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the husband of Lannie Bivings of Spartanburg, S.C and son of the late Melvin Bivings and Ella N. Bivings.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are; two daughters, Lisa Bivings of Spartanburg, and Lakita M. Bivings of Minn; two sons; Antonio and Timothy Bivings Jr. of Minn; one sister, Patricia Tanner of Union, S.C.; three brothers; Joseph Boston, Kevin Bivings, Donald Bivings all of Spartanburg, S.C.; thirteen grandchildren and four Great-Grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside Services for Mr. Bivings will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Garden, Roebuck, South Carolina.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Garden
