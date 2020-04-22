Home

John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
1969 - 2020
Timothy L. Evans Obituary
Timothy LaRon Evans entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020. He was born on October 29, 1969 to the late Carolyn Evans and Sammie L. Suber.
Survivors include: one daughter, Shericka Young; two grandchildren, MaNyah Moton and Khilend Patterson; sisters, Carolyn L. Evans, Virginia Evans, Mahogany Evans, Angie Suber and Kris Suber all of Spartanburg, SC; brother, James Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sarah Evans Jones and Freida E. Evans.
Visitation for Timothy LaRon Evans will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
