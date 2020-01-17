|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Timothy Lee Gregg, 60, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was the husband of Wanda Greer Gregg of the home.
Mr. Gregg was a native of Rock Island, IL and a son of Marilyn Nichols Gregg and the late James Edward Gregg. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, a millwright and a member of Fingerville Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, and Papa.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Natasha and John Chafatelli two grandchildren: John Taylor and Alex Chafatelli, whom he dearly adored, of Atlanta, GA; brothers: Jim Gregg of Campobello, Terry Gregg of Tryon, NC, and Larry Gregg of Chesnee; sister: Jackie Edmondson of Chesnee.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Fingerville Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Andy Case.
Memorials may be made to Fingerville Baptist Church, 4794 SC-11, Inman, SC 29349 or to Mobile Meals, P. O. Box 491, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family will be at the home of Jackie Edmondson.
