INMAN, SC- Timothy Laughter, 53, passed away Sunday, February 2nd, 2020. He was the son of Dean Laughter of Inman, SC and the late Judy Hill Laughter and the husband of Sallie Freeman Laughter.
Survivors also include a daughter, Brittany Baxley; two brothers, Michael Ray Laughter and Bobby Dean Laughter; two sisters, Deana Mossburg and Amanda Abernathy; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11am until 12 noon prior to the service. Interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 5, 2020