Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Laughter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Laughter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Laughter Obituary
INMAN, SC- Timothy Laughter, 53, passed away Sunday, February 2nd, 2020. He was the son of Dean Laughter of Inman, SC and the late Judy Hill Laughter and the husband of Sallie Freeman Laughter.
Survivors also include a daughter, Brittany Baxley; two brothers, Michael Ray Laughter and Bobby Dean Laughter; two sisters, Deana Mossburg and Amanda Abernathy; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11am until 12 noon prior to the service. Interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -