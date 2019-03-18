|
|
GILBERT, SC-Timothy Neil Hines, 59 passed away on March 13th, 2019. Timothy is survived by his son Travis Neil Hines of Gilbert, SC Brothers David Hines of Monroe NC, Benny Hines of Green Creek, NC and sister Pamela (Hines) Grayson of Hendersonville, NC.
Timmy as he was known to most was a weaver at Mayfair Mills in Spartanburg, SC for over 20 years and was a graduate of Polk County High School in Columbus, NC
Timmy can be remember as always having a smile on his face, laughter that filled the air and the utmost respect for everyone.
A Memorial service will be held at Green Creek First Baptist Church 534 Coxe Rd Colubmus NC with Dr. Don McEntire officiating. on Saturday, March 23rd at 3:00pm
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019