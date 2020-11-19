GAFFNEY, SC- Timothy Scott Humphries, 58, of Gaffney died Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born in Spartanburg County, August 10, 1962, to the late Major and Pearl "Polly" Lindsey Humphries and was the husband of Tammy Robinson Humphries of the home. He received his Associates Degree in Electrical Engineering from Spartanburg Technical College and was an electrician with Auriga Polymers. Mr. Humphries was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Jessica Gowan (Mikey) of Chesnee and Jeannie Dobson (Joel) of Chesnee; one sister, Joann Tisdale of Spartanburg; six grandchildren, Heath, Haileigh and Henry Dobson and Carter, Brady and Baylee Gowan; another grandchild on the way; three nephews, Robbie, Rick and Rodney Tisdale; special friends, Tina and Richard Owens and Bill Parnell; and his beloved pets, Tootsie and Annie.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 6:00 pm with the Rev. Mike Edens and the Rev. Mikey Gowan officiating.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Eden Wesleyan Youth, 3271 Peachtree Road, Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family will be at the home.
