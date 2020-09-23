1/
Timothy Wayne "Tiny" Pruitt
LYMAN, SC- Timothy "Tiny" Wayne Pruitt, 56, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Patricia Ann Gregory Pruitt of Greenville and the late Henry David Pruitt and the husband of Bryttani Maynor Pruitt. He was a motorcycle mechanic and rode with clubs around Spartanburg and took part in Toys for Tots and Poker Runs.
Survivors also include two brothers, Mike Pruitt of Greer and Shane Pruitt of Spartanburg; a sister, Pam Morgan of Boiling Springs; four nieces and nephews, Kayla Miller, Kennedy Vaughn, David Vaughn and Rivers Pruitt.
Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, September 26 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Pruitt and Ron Forbes officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 prior to the service.
The family is at 710 Jordan Road Lyman.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
