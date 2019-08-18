|
Tina Lee Peters passed away May 6, 2019 at her residence in Lexington, Kentucky of natural causes.
She was born in Shawano, Wisconsin on October 5, 1973.
Tina was preceded in death by her natural father, Wilbert J. Peters of Keshena, Wisconsin. Survivors include one son, Ziggy Segle of Coply, OH; her mother, Amber Caldwell of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, Dominic Peters of Greenville, SC; and one sister, Tori Nolen of Pauline, SC.
She was laid to rest August 11, 2019 at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery in Inman, SC and will be greatly missed.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019