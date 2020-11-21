Tina Louise Hall was a native of Spartanburg County. She was the daughter of the late Marvin Hall.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Hall; three children, Brittani (Torrey) Latimore, Brandon Quarles and Leah Hudgens, All of Boiling Springs SC; one brother, Reginald Hall and one brother who Preceeded her in death, Gregory Hall; four grandchildren, Isaiah Morris, Tia Morris, Madison Quarles, Triston Quarles; and host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Cannon Chapel of Funeral Services Inman SC.

Due to COVID-19 (Family Only).

