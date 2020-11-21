1/1
Tina Louise Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina Louise Hall was a native of Spartanburg County. She was the daughter of the late Marvin Hall.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Hall; three children, Brittani (Torrey) Latimore, Brandon Quarles and Leah Hudgens, All of Boiling Springs SC; one brother, Reginald Hall and one brother who Preceeded her in death, Gregory Hall; four grandchildren, Isaiah Morris, Tia Morris, Madison Quarles, Triston Quarles; and host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Cannon Chapel of Funeral Services Inman SC.
Due to COVID-19 (Family Only).
Cannon Chapel of Funeral Services

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved