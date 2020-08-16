1/1
Tom Camp
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom Camp, a native of Shelby, NC, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home in Spartanburg, S.C. where he and his wife moved 10 years ago to live with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Shields Camp, and siblings Savannah, Nathan, Ruth, Mary, Anna, Lula, Sam, Billy, Emmett, Thelma, Edwin, and Jerry. He is survived by his wife, Mariel O'Dell Camp, daughters Mary Jean Leonardi and Margaret Camp, son-in-law Andy Leonardi, grandchildren Tommy and Robey Leonardi, and his brothers and sisters Polly Bridges, Jane Bridges, Brendan LeGrand, Charles Camp and Robert Camp.
A private service will be held at Central Methodist Church columbarium in Shelby, NC, and will be followed as soon as safely possible by a celebration of life memorial service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 15, 2020
Sorry to hear the lost of a loved one he well be missed our Prayers go out to the family
Douglas Camp
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
August 15, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy.
Terry & Brenda Blevins
Friend
August 14, 2020
He was the best of us!! My brother!!
Jane Bridges
August 14, 2020
Love y'all! If theres anything I can do PLEASE don't hesitate to ask. Least I could do in return for all the bubblegum Uncle Tom bought me over the years... Let alone all the happy meals!
David 'Randy' Camp
Family
August 14, 2020
Tommy Camp was much loved by the family of Ford and Jean Dockery Hendrick.
Pamela Hendrick
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved