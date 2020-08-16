Tom Camp, a native of Shelby, NC, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home in Spartanburg, S.C. where he and his wife moved 10 years ago to live with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Shields Camp, and siblings Savannah, Nathan, Ruth, Mary, Anna, Lula, Sam, Billy, Emmett, Thelma, Edwin, and Jerry. He is survived by his wife, Mariel O'Dell Camp, daughters Mary Jean Leonardi and Margaret Camp, son-in-law Andy Leonardi, grandchildren Tommy and Robey Leonardi, and his brothers and sisters Polly Bridges, Jane Bridges, Brendan LeGrand, Charles Camp and Robert Camp.
A private service will be held at Central Methodist Church columbarium in Shelby, NC, and will be followed as soon as safely possible by a celebration of life memorial service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory