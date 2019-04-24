|
MOORE, SC- Tom Johnson, 76, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was the son of the late James Roy Johnson, Sr. and Edna Taylor Johnson.
He was a member of Tyger River Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and assisted with the Men's Prayer Breakfast and The Carpenter's Table.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Oxley Johnson; two sons, Taylor Johnson of North Dallas, TX and William T. Peyer of Greenville; two daughters, Reynolds Atkinson of Moore and Jennifer Johnson of Anderson; a brother, Roy Johnson of Moore; and his precious grandchildren who knew him as "Pap".
Visitation will be Thursday, April 25 at 1:30p.m. at Tyger River Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Hudson Neely and Rev. Glen Warner officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Tyger River Presbyterian Church, 5961 Reidville Rd., Moore, SC, 29369, in memory of Tom or to the Carpenter's Table Food Pantry.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019