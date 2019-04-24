Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Tyger River Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Tyger River Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tom Johnson Obituary
MOORE, SC- Tom Johnson, 76, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was the son of the late James Roy Johnson, Sr. and Edna Taylor Johnson.
He was a member of Tyger River Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and assisted with the Men's Prayer Breakfast and The Carpenter's Table.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Oxley Johnson; two sons, Taylor Johnson of North Dallas, TX and William T. Peyer of Greenville; two daughters, Reynolds Atkinson of Moore and Jennifer Johnson of Anderson; a brother, Roy Johnson of Moore; and his precious grandchildren who knew him as "Pap".
Visitation will be Thursday, April 25 at 1:30p.m. at Tyger River Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Hudson Neely and Rev. Glen Warner officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Tyger River Presbyterian Church, 5961 Reidville Rd., Moore, SC, 29369, in memory of Tom or to the Carpenter's Table Food Pantry.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobo Funeral Chapel
Download Now