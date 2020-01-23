|
|
INMAN, SC- Tommy Goforth, 82, of 141 Branch Street, Inman, SC, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Spartanburg Rehabilitation Center. Tommy was born in Beaumont, SC on January 8, 1938, a son of the late Janey Mae (Foster) Goforth and Lon Leath Goforth. He was the husband of Peggy (Fuller) Goforth and retired from Inman Mills.
He was a member of New Hope Church of God of Prophecy and was a member of the Inman Masonic Lodge # 201.
In addition to his wife, Tommy is survived by a daughter, Christine Powell, of Spartanburg, SC; a sister, Julia Driggers, of Inman, SC, three grandchildren, Brandon Lundeen (Katie), Casey Johnson (Dylan), Gabriel Powell, eight great grandchildren, Hunter, Maykala, Christopher, Thomas, Isabelle Lundeen, Abygail, Lincoln and Penny Johnson. He was predeceased by a son, Robert William Goforth.
Visitation will be held 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 25th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 25th at Seawright Funeral Chapel with Pastor Phil Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman. The family is at his home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 23, 2020